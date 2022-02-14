Bob Saget's Death Might Not Have Been Accidental

The world was shocked and saddened by Bob Saget's death on January 9 at the age of 65. Last week, results of the autopsy showed that the beloved actor died from a brain bleed caused by him hitting his head and going to sleep, unaware of how severe an injury he sustained. While the cause of his head injury wasn't known, investigators surmised he slipped and hit his head on something like the headboard of the bed, ruling his death an accident. However, after reviewing the details of his autopsy report, some experts disagree. In fact, they think the injury was so significant it might've even been caused by foul play.

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent, neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta, described the injury as "not a simple bump on the head," explaining how various bones in Saget's skull were fractured, in the front and in the back of his add, noting, "It takes a lot of force to do that." Gupta said the injuries are consistent with someone who might have fallen down the stairs or was unrestrained in a car accident.