Bob Saget's Death Might Not Have Been Accidental

By Dave Basner

February 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The world was shocked and saddened by Bob Saget's death on January 9 at the age of 65. Last week, results of the autopsy showed that the beloved actor died from a brain bleed caused by him hitting his head and going to sleep, unaware of how severe an injury he sustained. While the cause of his head injury wasn't known, investigators surmised he slipped and hit his head on something like the headboard of the bed, ruling his death an accident. However, after reviewing the details of his autopsy report, some experts disagree. In fact, they think the injury was so significant it might've even been caused by foul play.

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent, neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta, described the injury as "not a simple bump on the head," explaining how various bones in Saget's skull were fractured, in the front and in the back of his add, noting, "It takes a lot of force to do that." Gupta said the injuries are consistent with someone who might have fallen down the stairs or was unrestrained in a car accident.

Other health experts concur, with the chair in neurosurgery at Houston Methodist Hospital telling the New York Times, "This is something I find with someone with a baseball bat to the head, or who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet." He also pointed out that even thick parts of the skull were fractured and added that the injuries would be accompanied by "significant pain."

Some are even questioning how much investigation was done into just how Bob was injured. Former Assistant US Attorney Richard Signorelli tweeted, "No wrongdoing found. Something doesn't makes sense given his severe head injuries," while trauma physician Dr. Megan Ranney stated, "Hi. ICYMI: This is not a 'slip & fall.' This is not a minor concussion. This is MAJOR head trauma. My condolences to Saget's friends & family. I hope that they get answers as to what really happened." She did later add, "PS: this doesn't mean it was INTENTIONAL trauma either. But this is more than just 'I whacked my head on the kitchen cabinet.'"

As of now, it is unlikely anything will change or be investigated further. The medical examiner ruled:

"'In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death, and after examination of the body, toxicology analysis, microscopic analysis, respiratory pathogen panel testing, bilateral lung cultures, and postmortem CT, it is my opinion that the death of Robert Saget, a 65-year-old white male found unresponsive in a hotel room, is the result of blunt head trauma. It is most probably that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior of his head. The manner of death is an accident."

Whatever the cause of the injury that led to his death, Bob Saget will be missed.

