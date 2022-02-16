Rihanna Gets Adorable Gift From A$AP Rocky & It's A Must-See

Rihanna took to Instagram to show off a gift she received from A$AP Rocky, and fans can’t get over how adorable it is. The “We Found Love” singer captioned her post “nerdz” when she shared a photo of her flower bouquet — it was made of Legos. Her followers were gushing over Rihanna’s photos, flooding the comments with fire-shaped and red heart emojis.

Rihanna and Rocky confirmed in recent weeks that they’re expecting their first child together, posting photos in Rocky’s hometown of Harlem, New York City. Many fans had been speculating for months that a baby was on the way, and since they made their announcement, the celeb power couple has shared photos of Rihanna’s growing baby bump. Fans, friends and family are still celebrating the joyous news, including Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, who said he “jumped for joy. I'm still so excited.” Rihanna recently dished to US Weekly that her friends knew she was pregnant because of her unusual cravings. She explained that her friends “know I hate sweets and I’m all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts.”

Fans are eager for baby news on the horizon, and Rihanna also confirmed that new music is still coming eventually: “Yes, you’re still going to get music from me,” she confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. But until then, she’s focusing on “one thing at a time.” See her adorable gift from Rocky here: