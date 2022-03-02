MGK Officially Releases 'Lockdown Sessions' EP: Listen To His New Verse

When the pandemic first hit in March 2020, Machine Gun Kelly spent his time in quarantine recording new music. The result was lockdown sessions — a three-song EP that was only available on YouTube. Now, fans can listen to the collection on any streaming platform they want.

The album features “roll the windows up” (a reimagining of Big Sean‘s “Smoke & Drive”), “pretty toxic revolver” and a PVRIS mashup called “in these walls (my house)" that seems to be the beginning of his transition into pop punk.

To celebrate lockdown sessions' wide release, MGK also shared a new version of "roll the windows up" with a new verse, which you can watch above.

At the end of 2021, MGK said he was dropping two albums this year. Mainstream Sellout is slated for a March 25 release, so is lockdown sessions the second one or does he have another full-length in the works? We'll just have to wait and see. For now, get excited about Mainstream Sellout by listening to the two singles out so far: "papercuts" and "emo girl."

Aside from releasing new music this year, MGK is also planning a wedding with Megan Fox. Before they tie the knot, the couple welcomed a new family member into their home: an adorable bengal kitten named Whiskey. See pictures of the furball here.