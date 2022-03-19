The Game Alleges Kanye West Was Pulled Last Minute From Grammys Performance

Was Kanye West supposed to perform at the 2022 Grammys? The Game says he was.

In an Instagram post Friday night, the rapper posted a lengthy caption in support of Kanye alleging he is was barred from performing at the Grammys. He said:

"Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals. In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions…. The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming."

The Game, who recently released a controversial collab with Ye that depicted a claymation Pete Davidson being buried alive and kidnapped, continued to slam the award show for their decision to allegedly remove Kanye from the lineup:

Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions…. We’ll just say it’s all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially.