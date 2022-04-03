Chad Smith Honors Taylor Hawkins In Heartfelt Video

When Foo Fighters opened for the Red Hot Chili Peppers on 1999's Californication tour, Chad Smith pulled a prank on Taylor Hawkins, showering him with thousands of M&Ms while he was playing, but the Foo Fighters drummer got the last laugh. On the final night of the tour, he and Dave Grohl not only dropped ping pong balls and glitter on Smith while he was behind the drum kit — they also dumped spaghetti on his head. This playful rivalry was the beginning of a longstanding friendship, and over the weekend Smith compiled a video of his favorite memories with Hawkins.

The compilation, soundtracked by Foo Fighters' "My Hero," ends with a clip of Smith honoring Hawkins when RCHP received their Hollywood Star earlier this week. "I have to give a shout out to my brother, Taylor Hawkins, who I love and we will all miss so much. He’s flying around," Smith said during his speech, gazing up at the sky, "and he would laugh and make a nice, smart a** comment about this whole thing, and I love him."

Watch Smith's heartfelt tribute video below.