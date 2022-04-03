Trevor Noah Subtly Hints At Will Smith Slap In Grammys Opening Remarks
By Tony M. Centeno
April 4, 2022
Trevor Noah couldn't resist bringing up the slap heard from around the world during his introduction at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
On Sunday night, April 3, the host of the biggest night in music started off the show by introducing the opening act Silk Sonic. After they performed their song "777," Noah appeared inside the MGM Grand Gardena Arena and began to shift his focus the other artists in the room. Before moved on to the next performer, he appeared to hint at the Will Smith-Chris Rock drama at the Oscars.
"Don't even think of it as an awards show," Noah said. "This is a concert where we're giving out awards. We're going to be listening to some music. We're going to be dancing. We're going to be singing. We're going to be keeping people's names out of our mouths, and we're going to be giving out awards.
“We’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths.”— The Recount Alt (@therecountalt) April 4, 2022
— Host Trevor Noah alludes to Will Smith at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/BXxM2iPPO9
Noah's comments come one week after Will Smith shocked the world by slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. In the days following the incident, Smith extended an apology to the Academy, the winners and, eventually, Rock himself for losing his cool. After the Academy announced that it would consider disciplinary actions against the King Richard actor, Smith decided to resign from the Academy.
"I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct," Smith said in his statement. "My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy."
Watch Trevor Noah's opening monologue in full below.