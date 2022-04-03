Trevor Noah Subtly Hints At Will Smith Slap In Grammys Opening Remarks

Trevor Noah couldn't resist bringing up the slap heard from around the world during his introduction at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

On Sunday night, April 3, the host of the biggest night in music started off the show by introducing the opening act Silk Sonic. After they performed their song "777," Noah appeared inside the MGM Grand Gardena Arena and began to shift his focus the other artists in the room. Before moved on to the next performer, he appeared to hint at the Will Smith-Chris Rock drama at the Oscars.

"Don't even think of it as an awards show," Noah said. "This is a concert where we're giving out awards. We're going to be listening to some music. We're going to be dancing. We're going to be singing. We're going to be keeping people's names out of our mouths, and we're going to be giving out awards.