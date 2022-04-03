Grammys Honor Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins In Emotional Tribute
By Sarah Tate
April 4, 2022
The 64th Grammy Awards paid tribute to one of its nominees, the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, less than two weeks after he unexpectedly passed away.
After the Foo Fighters pulled out of their 2022 Grammys performance, CBS' Jack Sussman with CBS said the awards planned to honor Hawkins is some way.
"We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved," Sussman said. "We're patient. We'll be planning right up until the very end."
Host Trevor Noah began the tribute by saying the Recording Academy's thoughts go out to Hawkins family and friends as well as Foo Fighters fans around the world after his tragic passing. The emotional tribute included a video highlighting the legendary drummer's career over the years, from fun backstage moments to crowds of thousands singing with the band.
"He's the best drummer in the world, we love him so much," frontman Dave Grohl can be heard saying as the band's hit "My Hero" plays in the background.
The entire music community is still grieving the light we lost last week with Taylor Hawkins’ passing. We continue to send our love and extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. #GRAMMYs— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Hawkins was found dead in a Colombia hotel room on March 25 while the band was on tour in South America. He was 50 years old. While new details surrounding his death have been released, his cause of death has not been revealed. The band announced his unexpected passing on social media:
"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginable difficult time."
The Foo Fighters were previously scheduled to perform at the awards but canceled their appearance and all upcoming tour dates in the wake of Hawkins' death. The band made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday (March 29):
"It is with great sadness that the Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."