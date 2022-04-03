Grammys Honor Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins In Emotional Tribute

The 64th Grammy Awards paid tribute to one of its nominees, the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, less than two weeks after he unexpectedly passed away.

After the Foo Fighters pulled out of their 2022 Grammys performance, CBS' Jack Sussman with CBS said the awards planned to honor Hawkins is some way.

"We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved," Sussman said. "We're patient. We'll be planning right up until the very end."

Host Trevor Noah began the tribute by saying the Recording Academy's thoughts go out to Hawkins family and friends as well as Foo Fighters fans around the world after his tragic passing. The emotional tribute included a video highlighting the legendary drummer's career over the years, from fun backstage moments to crowds of thousands singing with the band.

"He's the best drummer in the world, we love him so much," frontman Dave Grohl can be heard saying as the band's hit "My Hero" plays in the background.