Megan Thee Stallion Prepares For Coachella In Makeup-Free Selfie

Megan Thee Stallion is preparing for her set at Coachella in more ways than one, posting a series of makeup-free selfies in the lead up to the music festival.

The "Savage" rapper shared the look in a series of bare-faced photos to her Instagram on Monday (April 4).

The first of three photos shows Meg looking stunning with the sunlight highlighting the features of her fresh face as she sits in a car. In the other two photos, she is showing off her "lil comfy set" by Fashion Nova by posing in front of a mirror.

"Im really gonna try not to wear makeup until Coachella 😌," she captioned the pics, which had other stars like SZA and Normani in the comments calling her "beautiful" and asking about the "Sweetest Pie" rapper's skin care routine.