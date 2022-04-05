Megan Thee Stallion Prepares For Coachella In Makeup-Free Selfie

By Sarah Tate

April 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is preparing for her set at Coachella in more ways than one, posting a series of makeup-free selfies in the lead up to the music festival.

The "Savage" rapper shared the look in a series of bare-faced photos to her Instagram on Monday (April 4).

The first of three photos shows Meg looking stunning with the sunlight highlighting the features of her fresh face as she sits in a car. In the other two photos, she is showing off her "lil comfy set" by Fashion Nova by posing in front of a mirror.

"Im really gonna try not to wear makeup until Coachella 😌," she captioned the pics, which had other stars like SZA and Normani in the comments calling her "beautiful" and asking about the "Sweetest Pie" rapper's skin care routine.

Meg is set to take the stage at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which kicks off April 15, joining a star-studded lineup that includes Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Swedish House Mafia and more.

She has had a busy couple weeks, first making history as the first female rapper to perform at the Academy Awards on March 27 during her surprise verse in the smash hit "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's Encanto. She also joined Dua Lipa on stage, wearing the same exact outfit, at the the Grammy Awards to present Doja Cat and SZA with their first-ever Grammys.

