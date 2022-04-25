“He’s like, ‘I’m so sorry. Please don’t tell nobody. I’ll give y’all a million dollars if y’all don’t say nothing,'” Megan claims. “And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Like, ‘Why are you offering me money right now?’ Help me. Like, and if you sorry, just help me!”



Megan also reflects on her initial story to police about the shooting. The Houston native asserts that she was trying to protect everyone involved when she said that she had stepped on glass. She also regrets telling the police that story and wishes she told the truth. When asked about Lanez' claims about an alleged sexual relationship, Megan says they were not dating and thinks Lanez was trying to "deflect."



“I think that he is trying to deflect from the fact that he committed a crime," Meg says.



The rapper currently faces one count of assault with a firearm and another gun possession charge stemming from the 2020 incident. He previously pleaded not guilty. The interview arrives not long after a judge had Tory Lanez handcuffed for violating the terms of a personal contact order. He also dropped a song called "Mucky James," which fans believe contains references to his case. However, he issued a statement saying that the song wasn't about her at all.