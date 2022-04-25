Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Offered $1 Million To Cover Up Shooting
By Tony M. Centeno
April 25, 2022
A clip of Megan Thee Stallion describing the events that transpired between her and Tory Lanez made its rounds on Sunday. Now CBS' full interview with the "Plan B" rapper has been released, and she's sharing more details that fans didn't know before.
On Monday, April 25, CBS Mornings' Gayle King debuted her interview with the "Sweetest Pie" rapper, in which she details what happened before and after Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in the foot. In the clip, Meg explains that she was afraid for her life because she never been shot before. Later on, she revealed that the Canadian artist allegedly offered $1 million to stay silent about the shooting.
.@theestallion shares her story of the 2020 incident when she was shot in her feet, allegedly by Tory Lanez.— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 25, 2022
She says she initially told police she stepped on glass, because she feared for her life: “I was just trying to protect all of us because I didn't want them to kill us.” pic.twitter.com/qd4MJ1yN2w
“He’s like, ‘I’m so sorry. Please don’t tell nobody. I’ll give y’all a million dollars if y’all don’t say nothing,'” Megan claims. “And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Like, ‘Why are you offering me money right now?’ Help me. Like, and if you sorry, just help me!”
Megan also reflects on her initial story to police about the shooting. The Houston native asserts that she was trying to protect everyone involved when she said that she had stepped on glass. She also regrets telling the police that story and wishes she told the truth. When asked about Lanez' claims about an alleged sexual relationship, Megan says they were not dating and thinks Lanez was trying to "deflect."
“I think that he is trying to deflect from the fact that he committed a crime," Meg says.
The rapper currently faces one count of assault with a firearm and another gun possession charge stemming from the 2020 incident. He previously pleaded not guilty. The interview arrives not long after a judge had Tory Lanez handcuffed for violating the terms of a personal contact order. He also dropped a song called "Mucky James," which fans believe contains references to his case. However, he issued a statement saying that the song wasn't about her at all.