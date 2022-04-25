Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Spotted For First Time Since Rapper's Arrest

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted together for the first time since the rapper's arrest last week.

The pair were seen Saturday (April 23) night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, where an eyewitness said they were dining with friends and family for a baby shower dinner, Page Six reports. Rihanna's baby bump was on full display as she wore striped black shorts and a black bra underneath an open black and white jacket, complete with strappy heels and a sparkling bag. Rocky wore a matching hoodie and jeans combo with floral details. See the photos here.

A source told People that the couple were "happy and relaxed" on their night out amid the tumultuous week.

"It was a happy and relaxed group. Rihanna looked great. She sat next to A$AP and they were affectionate," the source said, adding, "They dined for a couple of hours. The focus was very much on Rihanna and the baby."

Rocky was arrested on April 20 at LAX in Los Angeles after he arrived back in the U.S. after vacationing with Rihanna in her home country of Barbados. NBC News reported at the time that the "Praise the Lord" rapper was arrested in connection to a shooting in November 2021. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and has since been released after posting the $550,000 bond.

The arrest also came on the heels of unsubstantiated rumors that the couple, who are expecting their first child together, had parted ways amid after the rapper allegedly cheated on the Anti singer. A source directly connected to the couple has since refuted the claims, saying both the cheating rumor and the speculation that they have broken up is false.