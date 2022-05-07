Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian 'Are The After Party' With Sexy New Pics
By Katrina Nattress
May 7, 2022
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have become notorious for packing on the PDA in their Instagram posts (and the red carpet, and out in public, and just about everywhere), and though it may irk some people, the engaged couple doesn't care. In fact, it may just add fuel to their fire.
The blink-182 drummer's latest Instagram gallery is no different. "We are the after party" he captioned a handful of scandalous photos where he's caressing and kissing Kourtney's leg while she sits on a table wearing a black corset and heels (he really must have a foot fetish).
See the steamy new pics below.
Travis and Kourtney have been engaged since October, and fans have been able to see how it all played out in new episodes of The Kardashians.
During the latest episode, Kourtney shared the big news to her kids, and 9-year-old Penelope didn't take it well.
"Penelope took it hard," she said. "I think it's a big change for her. And even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn't know what that means, you know? Is that taking me away?"
The show also revealed Travis' thoughtful reason behind proposing on October 17, and that the couple is trying to have a baby through IVF.