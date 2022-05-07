Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian 'Are The After Party' With Sexy New Pics

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have become notorious for packing on the PDA in their Instagram posts (and the red carpet, and out in public, and just about everywhere), and though it may irk some people, the engaged couple doesn't care. In fact, it may just add fuel to their fire.

The blink-182 drummer's latest Instagram gallery is no different. "We are the after party" he captioned a handful of scandalous photos where he's caressing and kissing Kourtney's leg while she sits on a table wearing a black corset and heels (he really must have a foot fetish).

See the steamy new pics below.