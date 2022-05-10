Blake Shelton Dances To Lizzo's Latest Song In Must-See Video

Blake Shelton showed off his dance moves to Lizzo’s latest single, and his fans can’t stop laughing. Shelton smiles ear-to-ear as he dances to “About Damn Time,” asking in his caption: “Did I do this right???” The country artist’s fans dropped tons of laughing face emojis in the comments, deeming it “close enough,” saying “I AM DYING” AND “I love this so much,” and assuring him, “there is no right and wrong when you're having a good time.”

Some commenters even alerted others to the video as they tagged their friends — and the “Truth Hurts” queen herself. There’s no word yet from Lizzo whether Shelton danced correctly to her latest party anthem.

Lizzo, who just celebrated her 34th birthday in the most iconic way, released “About Damn Time” last month, celebrating that she’s “way too fine to be this stressed”: “Turn up the music, turn down the lights/ I got a feelin' I'm gon' be alright/ Okay, alright/ It's about damn time/ Turn up the music, let's celebrate/ I got a feelin' I'm gon' be okay/ Okay, alright/ It's about damn time.”

The song is the first impression fans have of Lizzo’s highly-anticipated new album, Special, which is set to release on July 15, following her smash hit Cuz I Love You album she dropped in 2019. Lizzo previously announced that she “mastered my album and turns out its 100% DONE ! YOU THINK U KNOW BUT U HAVE NO IDEA.” She’s also getting ready to hit the road on “The Special Tour” with Latto, kicking off the series of shows in September.

Watch Shelton dance to “About Damn Time” here: