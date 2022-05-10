Lil Baby Premieres New Song In New Beats By Dre Ad Starring Ja Morant

"Twelve to twelve, I'm tryna bust a clock, the Ja Morant flow," Lil Baby raps. "I get in that zone, I get to callin' it the dark mode/Love the fans so much, I hear 'em screamin', "Pipe me up mo'"/Call me what you want, but if you know, they call me young G.O.A.T."



"Dark Mode" is the latest song to come from the Quality Control rapper. He recently released his track "Frozen" after dropping extravagant visuals for his previous bangers "In a Minute" and "Right On." Lil Baby isn't dropping all this music for no reason either. Back in March, he insinuated that he had plans to release a new project this summer.



"It’s Gone Be A Nastyyyyy Summer 😤😤," Baby tweeted. "My turn again 🔥🔥. drop a video every few weeks until 🤯🤯"



He still hasn't provided an exact release date for his new album, but he will in due time. In addition to all the new music, Lil Baby also plans to release his upcoming documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival this summer.

