Lil Baby Premieres New Song In New Beats By Dre Ad Starring Ja Morant
By Tony M. Centeno
May 10, 2022
Lil Baby really kept his word when he said that he would drop something new every couple of weeks. After releasing several new songs recently, the Georgia native just served up another banger in a brand new Beats By Dre commercial.
At the height of Game 3 of the Grizzlies Western Conference semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, May 7, Beats By Dre dropped its new ad for the Beats Studio Buds which features Lil Baby's new track "Dark Mode." In the ad, Baby raps his lyrics with Grizzlies star Ja Morant nearby as he flexes his skills on the court.
"Twelve to twelve, I'm tryna bust a clock, the Ja Morant flow," Lil Baby raps. "I get in that zone, I get to callin' it the dark mode/Love the fans so much, I hear 'em screamin', "Pipe me up mo'"/Call me what you want, but if you know, they call me young G.O.A.T."
"Dark Mode" is the latest song to come from the Quality Control rapper. He recently released his track "Frozen" after dropping extravagant visuals for his previous bangers "In a Minute" and "Right On." Lil Baby isn't dropping all this music for no reason either. Back in March, he insinuated that he had plans to release a new project this summer.
"It’s Gone Be A Nastyyyyy Summer 😤😤," Baby tweeted. "My turn again 🔥🔥. drop a video every few weeks until 🤯🤯"
He still hasn't provided an exact release date for his new album, but he will in due time. In addition to all the new music, Lil Baby also plans to release his upcoming documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival this summer.