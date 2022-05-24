'Mrs. Barker': Kourtney Kardashian Officially Changes Name On Instagram

You can call her Mrs. Barker!

Kourtney Kardashian officially changed her name on Instagram, adding her new married name "Barker," after tying the knot with Travis Barker in a lavish Italian wedding on Sunday (May 22), one week after legally getting married in Santa Barbara, California.

A source tells People that Kardashian is "the happiest she has ever been" and that "Travis treats her like a queen. Kourtney keeps calling herself Mrs. Barker. It's very cute." Kourtney even added a few tributes to her new name and husband in her detailed wedding look, from the "KKB" initials in the corset she wore during the ceremony to the intricate veil that matched the blink-182 drummer's tattoos.

The source added that The Kardashians star was happy with how the wedding weekend filled with friends and family turned out, calling it "magical" and "perfect."

"It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn't stop smiling," the source said. "She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn't have asked for a more perfect wedding."

Kardashian also shared joyful snaps in front of the ornate candle-filled altar after saying "I do." In the first photo, she has a huge smile on her face as Barker stares lovingly at his new wife, while the second photo sees her waving and blowing a kiss to those in attendance.

"Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Barker," she simply captioned the photos.

Check out the sweet post below.