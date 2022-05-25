'Jeopardy' Fans Slam Mayim Bialik Over Off-Color Joke

By Dave Basner

May 25, 2022

Photo: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Anyone who has seen Jeopardy! knows that the show sometimes likes to get a little cute or funny with their clues, just to spice things up a bit. However, this week, they might have gone a touch too far, and upset fans are letting their opinions about it be known on Twitter.

It happened in a category called "Ripped From The Headlines." Current host Mayim Bialik, who has already taken a lot of flak in her role behind the podium, read the clue, "Marijuana issue sent to this 'committee' generally composed of members of both houses of a legislature." Seven-day champion Ryan Long buzzed in and responded "What is bipartisan committee?" but was wrong. No one else had a guess so Mayim announced the correct response, stating, "Joint committee," adding, "Get it?" It was followed by some nervous laughter and lots of hate on Twitter.

One person wrote, "Oh, but won’t the #Jeopardy writers PLEASE think of the children watching, and their delicate ears that were just exposed to a cannabis reference?" to which someone replied, "Hopefully they didn't get it."

Another viewer tweeted, "Marijuana? Joint? Har de har har..." and someone else said, "That physically hurt."

It's not the first drug reference in the past few games either. Last week, there was a category called "The Drugs Of Humanity" and when asking for a clue in the category, Ryan said, "Let's do drugs for $1000," causing Mayim to laugh.

Even though he missed the "joint" clue, Ryan still wound up winning the game, his eighth victory. He's now earned over $160,000 dollars on the show.

