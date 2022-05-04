Angry 'Jeopardy' Fans Claim Game Is Fixed After Latest Final Jeopardy Clue

Jeopardy! is watched by millions of people each night and many of those fans can be pretty opinionated when it comes to the show. Lately, while Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have been filling in as hosts, viewers have made their thoughts known about who the permanent host should be, but on Tuesday's show, something else happened that got many fans in an uproar.

The game was won by Canadian tutor Mattea Roach, who has been on a hot streak lately, winning 21 times so far. However, some people feel the producers of the show are helping to keep that streak alive after the Final Jeopardy clue on Tuesday. The clue was, "Terre De Nos Aieux follows the title in the French version of this anthem," and the correct response was "O Canada." Mattea hails from Nova Scotia and seemed to easily get it right. Althought one of her competitors responded correctly as well, Mattea still won the game.

Tweets criticizing the show came in fast and furious. One simply stated, "JEOPARDY IS FIXED," while another tweet read, "It's not a coincidence the Jeopardy final question is about the Canadian anthem when the contestant is Canadian. #Sus #fishy." An angrier viewer slammed the show writing, "Figures they put a Final Jeopardy about 'O Canada' with a Canadian contestant. S**t's more rigged than the hockey playoffs."

Many watchers also think Ken Jennings is part of the issue and have accused him of favoritism. The host has previously referenced Mattea's homeland, and during her tenth game, he went on about the many great things that Canada is known for - so much so that one person tweeted after that show, "What was with Jennings' extended Canada-themed #Jeopardy intro?" He's also spoken a lot about Mattea during the iconic game show. One person tweeted, "I am enjoying Mattea on 'Jeopardy' but I think Ken should stop going on and on about her stats at the start of every episode. Seems rude to the new contestants who worked to get on the show. He does it every day."

For those reasons, a handful of fans think Ken has colluded with producers to lob softballs for Mattea with tweets like, "And today @KenJennings lied through his teeth about Final Jeopardy (O Canada). We’re not stupid Ken, we know you and your producers want her to win," and, "Hmmmmm #Jeopardy That's too big of a coincidence - again. #Canada. Think I'll find a different program for my 7:30 pm slot until there a new candidate... or host."

For the record, Ken has no idea what the categories will be ahead of the tapings. In the FAQ on his website, he answered a question about if he has advance knowledge of the clues, writing, "I don't know where people get this idea, but I get asked this all the time. No, you don't see the categories until the second the viewers at home do."

As for Mattea, she is now the fifth longest-running contestant in Jeopardy! history and has already won $506,000.