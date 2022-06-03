Kim Kardashian Dazzles In Vintage Crystal-Covered Catsuit

Kim Kardashian is channeling her inner Rihanna and shining bright like a diamond in a dazzling look taken straight from the 1990s.

The Skims founder donned a vintage Dolce & Gabbana crystal-embellished black catsuit from the designer's Fall/Winter 1991 collection while attending her sister Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding to Travis Barker last month, according to the Daily Mail. The look, which also shows off her new platinum locks, features a crystal-covered bodice and high-waisted briefs over a skin-tight full, body black catsuit.

She shared some snaps of the sparkling look on her Instagram on Thursday (June 2). From casually lounging in a wicker chair and posing in a room of mirrors to shining on the dance floor and clenching a rose between her teeth, The Kardashians star made sure to show off her stunning ensemble. She even added a photo of supermodel Yasmeen Ghauri rocking the look on the runway in the '90s.