Pat Sajak May Have Given A 'Wheel' Contestant A Big Hint & Fans Are Enraged

If Michele caught it, she didn't get a chance to do anything about it because on her next spin she hit a bankrupt. However, the next contestant did solve it and now some fans are enraged and took to Twitter to express themselves. One asked, "Did Pat just say 'That was unexpected?' when a player bought an 'O' in a puzzle that had the word 'unexpected' in it? He's off his game," while another asked, "Just now, did anybody else hear Pat Sajak almost give away the puzzle on Wheel of Fortune?"