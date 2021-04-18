Pat Sajak Goofs, Accidentally Reveals Puzzle But Contestant Doesn't Notice

It seems Pat Sajak just can't stay out of the headlines. The Wheel Of Fortune host had been in the news after there were rumors his job was in jeopardy for the many gaffes he committed recently, with the most controversial one being when he allegedly made fun of a player's lisp, responding to that man "I thee" instead of "I see." The host also had an icy exchange with a player, called one contestant ungrateful, made a suggestive comment to another, and even opened the prize for the final round before the puzzle was even revealed. Well now, Sajak did something else in the final round that was even worse than opening the prize - he revealed the answer to the puzzle.

On the episode, a contestant named Jeffrey made it to the final round. As viewers know, for the final puzzle, the show gives contestants any R, S, T, L, N and E in the puzzle, and then lets them pick three more consonants and a vowel. Jeffrey chose P, G, H and A but they didn't help much. The puzzle showed, "_ _ _TE _ RAN_ L _." Before Jeffrey attempted to solve it, Pat said, "Yikes! Well, I'd rather be standing here than there, quite frankly."

It might have just seemed like offhanded banter, but in it, Sajak actually accidentally told Jeffrey the answer to the puzzle, "Quite Frankly," though Jeffrey missed it and wasn't able to solve the puzzle. Twitter, however, didn't miss it, and the show's own account called Pat out by sharing video of the incident with the caption, "Did anyone catch this? 👀"