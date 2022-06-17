Here's Why Prince William & Prince Harry's Kids Have Different Last Names

According to the magazine, Prince George is enrolled as "George Cambridge" at his school Thomas's Battersea and his siblings are all known as Charlotte Cambridge and Louis Cambridge at school and at nursery, respectively. On the royal family's website, they explain, "People often ask whether members of the Royal Family have a surname, and, if so, what it is. Members of the Royal Family can be known both by the name of the Royal house, and by a surname, which are not always the same. And often they do not use a surname at all."

They also explain that in 1960 the Queen in Privy Council declared that male-line descendants of the monarch without royal titles shall take the name Mountbatten-Windsor, a nod to the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh.