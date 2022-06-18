Amber Heard Shares Her Post-Trial Plans: 'I Look Forward To Living My Life'

Amber Heard is looking ahead after the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp came to a close earlier this month.

The Aquaman actress sat down with Dateline's Savannah Guthrie and spilled the tea about her personal life, family life and post-trial plans, according to Fox News. In the hour-long interview, Heard said now that the trial has concluded, she's looking forward to motherhood.

"I get to be a mom. I get to be a mom full time," Heard said. Heard welcomed a baby girl in July 2021 via a surrogate and said she would be both "the mom and the dad."