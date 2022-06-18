Amber Heard Shares Her Post-Trial Plans: 'I Look Forward To Living My Life'
By Dani Medina
June 18, 2022
Amber Heard is looking ahead after the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp came to a close earlier this month.
The Aquaman actress sat down with Dateline's Savannah Guthrie and spilled the tea about her personal life, family life and post-trial plans, according to Fox News. In the hour-long interview, Heard said now that the trial has concluded, she's looking forward to motherhood.
"I get to be a mom. I get to be a mom full time," Heard said. Heard welcomed a baby girl in July 2021 via a surrogate and said she would be both "the mom and the dad."
Heard also shared whether or not she would tell her daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, about the trial, which resulted in the jury awarding Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The jury also found in favor of Heard, who was awarded $2 million in her defamation countersuit case which claims she was defamed by Depp's lawyer when he said her abuse allegations were a hoax.
"I think, no matter what, it will mean something. I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth. I look forward to living my life, and I have a long one, I hope, in front of me, and I will continue to walk through this with my chin up," Heard told Guthrie.
Heard shared the same sentiment in a statement she posted after the trial concluded, which you can read here. You can watch Heard's interview on Dateline here.