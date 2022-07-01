Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence On His Hospitalization

Shanna Moakler is speaking out in support of her ex-husband Travis Barker amid his recent hospitalization.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, the Celebrity Big Brother alum wished her ex well as he recovers from pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas that can cause intense pain. Barker and Moakler were married from 2004 to 2008 and share two children, 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama. The blink-182 drummer also remains close to his former stepdaughter, 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler's daughter with Oscar De La Hoya.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children, I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams and his beautiful wife Kourtney [Kardashian]," she said.

Moakler also shared words of support and well-wishes for a quick recovery, adding that she is worried how his hospitalization is impacting their children.

"I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried," she said. "Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children."

On Tuesday (June 28), TMZ reported that Barker was hospitalized after Kardashian took him to West Hills Hospital, near their home earlier that morning as he was experiencing a concerning, intense pain in his abdomen. The rocker was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for further treatment. Sources close to the family later confirmed to the outlet that he was hospitalized for pancreatitis, which doctors believe was triggered by a recent colonoscopy.