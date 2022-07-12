Meghan Markle & Prince Harry To Make First Appearance Since Queen's Jubilee

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to make their first joint public appearance since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June. According to Hello Magazine, Prince Harry will be delivering a keynote speech to the United Nations. The address will take place during an informal gathering of the UN General Assembly on July 18th, which also happens to be Nelson Mandela Day. It's believed Harry will choose to focus his speech on the effects of climate change and world hunger.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously attended the UN General Assembly in September 2021 but did not take part in the speeches. This will be the couple's first public appearance since returning from their visit to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. While Meghan and Harry kept a low profile, many stories came out revealing that Harry and his brother Prince William made no effort to interact outside of Jubilee events. The couple also threw a party for their daughter Lilibet, which Prince William and Kate Middleton did not attend.

Weeks after leaving the celebrations early, Meghan and Harry were spotted visiting Oprah Winfrey at her California mansion, which is just a five-minute drive from their own home in Montecito. The impromptu visit sparked rumors of another televised interview.