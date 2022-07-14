Celebrities Who Got Engaged Or Married In 2022 So Far

It's always a joyous occasion when loving couples announce their plans to be married.



Since the beginning of the year, we've seen plenty of celebrities take their relationships to the next level whether it's getting engaged or finally tying the knot. Fans were shocked to find out that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged just a year after they got back together. The same can't be said about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who finally got engaged after spending the past two years showing the world just how much they love each other. Post Malone also got engaged to his longtime girlfriend before they welcomed their newborn daughter.



While some celebrities are just starting to plan the wedding of their dreams, others have already started the new chapter of their lives together. Fans of the Kardashian clan were overjoyed when Kourtney and Travis Barker got hitched during a lavish ceremony held in Italy following a "practice" wedding they had in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammys.



There are plenty more celebrities who've gotten engaged or married this year. Here's a breakdown of all the celebrities who plan on celebrating their nuptials (so far).

