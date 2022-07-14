Celebrities Who Got Engaged Or Married In 2022 So Far
By Tony M. Centeno
July 14, 2022
It's always a joyous occasion when loving couples announce their plans to be married.
Since the beginning of the year, we've seen plenty of celebrities take their relationships to the next level whether it's getting engaged or finally tying the knot. Fans were shocked to find out that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged just a year after they got back together. The same can't be said about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who finally got engaged after spending the past two years showing the world just how much they love each other. Post Malone also got engaged to his longtime girlfriend before they welcomed their newborn daughter.
While some celebrities are just starting to plan the wedding of their dreams, others have already started the new chapter of their lives together. Fans of the Kardashian clan were overjoyed when Kourtney and Travis Barker got hitched during a lavish ceremony held in Italy following a "practice" wedding they had in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammys.
There are plenty more celebrities who've gotten engaged or married this year. Here's a breakdown of all the celebrities who plan on celebrating their nuptials (so far).
1. Kendall Schmidt and Mica von Turkovich
Kendall from Big Time Rush proposed to his long-time girlfriend after seven years. They first met in 2012 at one of the band's performances.
2. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
On May 15th, Kourtney and Travis Barker were married at a Santa Barbara courthouse intimately. They were engaged in October 2021, exact one year after they first met in Santa Barbara. They had a third ceremony in Portofino, Italy surrounded by family and loved ones. Kourtney wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress with The Virgin Mary embroidered into her beautiful head piece.
3. Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Little Mix member Perrie Edwards announced her engagement to soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Instagram June 18th! The pair have dated for 6 years and share a son Axel.
4. Post Malone
Post Malone announced in May that not only does he have a daughter, but his mystery girlfriend is now his fiancé! Their relationship has been very private and she has not spent much time in the spotlight.
5. Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun
Mod Sun proposed to Avril Lavigne in Paris April on 7th, captioning his Instagram post, "The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in Paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes,You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath ... I said 'will you marry me?' + she said 'yes'. I love you Avril ❤️."
6. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
J. Lo confirmed she was engaged to Ben Affleck for the second time on April 8th, almost two decades after the pair were first engaged in 2002. The duo rekindled their romance in 2021.
7. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
After about two years of dating, MGK popped the question to Megan Fox on January 11th under a Banyan tree. In the Instagram post they captioned “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma, Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. … and then we drank each other’s blood."
8. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
In the backyard of her mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, Britney Spears married her fiancé, Sam Asghari, on June 9th. The pair were engaged in 2021 after nearly 5 years together.
9. Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz
The Halloween Town stars first met in 2001 on set and reconnected 15 years later in 2016 when they started dating! On June 30th, they announced their engagement.
10. Bekah Martinez and Grayston Leonard
Bachelorette alum Bekah Martinez announced her engagement to Grayston on July 9th after 5 years of dating and two babies! They met shortly after she left the show in 2018.
11. Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts
On June 23rd, Beanie announced that her partner Bonnie Chance Roberts popped the question after four years!
12. Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge
Sofia captioned her instagram announcement "Forever isn't long enough @elliot," April 20th shocking the world with the beautiful engagement.
13. Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
On May 31st, actress Margaret Qualley and Bleachers musician, Jack Antonoff, subtly announced their engagement on Instagram. Qualley captioned her post, "Oh I love him!" while showing ooff her ring.
14. Kat Graham and Darren Genet
Darren Genet popped the question to Vampire Diaries star, Kat Graham, when on vacation in Mexico in April.
15. Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs
Bachelor alum Becca Kufrin broke stereotypes by proposing to her fiancé Thomas Jacobs, announcing on Instagram May 29th, "In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES!"
16. Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton
It was confirmed on March 17th that the actors were engaged after rumors sparked at the 2022 BAFTA Awards. Speculation arose because Zawe Ashton was pictured at the event with a diamond ring on her finger.
17. Joey King and Steven Piet
Joey met Steven Piet, a producer on her show The Act, in 2019 and they hit it off quickly. The pair announced the engagement March 1st, but revealed the proposal took place on February 2nd.
18. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles announced her engagement to NFL player Jonathan Owens on February 15th via Instagram. The couple had been dating for two years.
19. Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre
Lana Condor, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star, announced her engagement to singer-songwriter Anthony De La Torre on January 28th. The two met at a reception for Emmy Nominees in 2015.
20. Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song
After four years of dating, the Home Alone and the Suite Life of Zack & Cody stars announced their engagement on January 26th. The pair have a son named Dakota who was born in 2021.
21. Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form
White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario married her producer husband, Andrew Form, in New Orleans in June. The couple got engaged in December of 2021.
22. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
On April 9th, the eldest Beckham son, Brooklyn, married actress Nicola Peltz in a star studded wedding held at her family's estate. The wedding was on the cover of Vogue and Nicola wore a custom Valentino gown.
23. Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo
Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny in the Harry Potter franchise, married her fianceé, Andrew Lococo, on March 19th. The wedding took place at Andrew's beautiful farm.