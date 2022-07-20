Watch: Drake Acts As A Strip Club DJ With Zoey Dollaz In Miami

"He was alone in the section just him and the dancers," Zoey Dollaz told iHeartRadio about the experience. "I got the section right in front of him soon as he saw me he pretty much left his section and came into my side and he’s like 'Let’s go in the DJ booth and go f**k with DJ E-Money."



"Our album came out same day we pretty much been running around all week in the same spots," he continued. "It felt good though to drop on the same day as one of the greats and a homie that turns out to be Drake. Just seeing his reaction to my music and him f**k with it and running it back a couple times... just a good feeling. Drake one of my favorites so that was a vibe."



Drake hit up the Miami strip club earlier this month not long after dropping his surprise album. A couple of weeks later, Drizzy went on a separate trip to Europe where he played his new album at a nightclub in Ibiza and had a run-in with police in Sweden.



Check out more scenes from his epic night in Miami below.