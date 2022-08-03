While he's out on a boat, Drake shouts out his slimes by including the phrase "FREE YSL" appears in green, gooey letters. After pulling up to a nightclub on his private vessel, the 35-year-old hits Booty Trap On The River in Miami and tosses cash up in the air while Future chills in the cut.



Drake continues his travels by hitting up Europe where he swims in a fancy pool and dines in a lavish venue surrounded by his crew and some lovely ladies. Afterward, he takes his team out to the great outdoors and spits his verse from one of the late Virgil Abloh's off-road Maybach SUVs. He concludes his grand vacation with jet-skiing on a hot day and partying on a private yacht before they all hit the clubs at night. "Sticky" is the second track from his new album to get the video treatment following his short film for "Falling Back."



Watch Drake's new video for "Sticky" below.