Kanye West Loses Yet Another Divorce Attorney Amid Kim Kardashian Case

Kanye West is being forced to bid adieu to yet another one of his divorce attorneys amid proceedings with Kim Kardashian.

Ahead of Friday (August 5)'s trial-setting conference between Kim and Ye, Samantha Spector asked a judge to relieve her as counsel, according to TMZ. She was originally set to withdraw next week, but the judge allowed her to head out early on Friday. Spector said her relationship with Kanye was "irretrievably broken," but didn't disclose why.

Spector is the fifth divorce attorney to call it quits and now Kanye is lawyer-less.

Kim was declared legally single back in March, but these proceedings are regarding custody and property, TMZ reported.

As far as their relationship goes, they're "getting along" now and have been spotted supporting their children together at sporting events and family gatherings.