Kanye West Loses Yet Another Divorce Attorney Amid Kim Kardashian Case

By Dani Medina

August 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West is being forced to bid adieu to yet another one of his divorce attorneys amid proceedings with Kim Kardashian.

Ahead of Friday (August 5)'s trial-setting conference between Kim and Ye, Samantha Spector asked a judge to relieve her as counsel, according to TMZ. She was originally set to withdraw next week, but the judge allowed her to head out early on Friday. Spector said her relationship with Kanye was "irretrievably broken," but didn't disclose why.

Spector is the fifth divorce attorney to call it quits and now Kanye is lawyer-less.

Kim was declared legally single back in March, but these proceedings are regarding custody and property, TMZ reported.

As far as their relationship goes, they're "getting along" now and have been spotted supporting their children together at sporting events and family gatherings.

Kanye West
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.