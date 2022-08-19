North West Begs Kim Kardashian To Delete New Car Karaoke Video

Kim Kardashian is having a mom moment in her latest post on Instagram. On Thursday, August 18th, the reality TV star shared a hilarious video of her in the car with her nine-year-old daughter North West and sister Kourtney Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick.

In the short video, Kardashian is jamming out to Bruno Mars' song "Versace on the Floor," and tries to get the two girls sitting in the backseat to sing along. "Sing it, girls!" she tells them while donning the devil horn filter. When Kim starts singing, however, North West gets embarrassed and starts shouting, "Mom! Mom, please delete that! Mom!"