Watch Mark Hoppus Surprise Fans With First Club Show Appearance Since 2020

Fans in attendance for Beauty School Dropout's record release party were in for a treat. The band's new album We Made Plans & God Laughed includes a song called "Almost Famous" that features Mark Hoppus, and the blink-182 bandleader joined them onstage at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles to perform it.

Though not technically his first performance since his cancer diagnosis (Mark also played Travis Barker's Halloween special last year), this was his first club appearance since 2020.

Mark also has a part in Beauty School Dropout's "Assassin" video, along with Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz.

Watch footage of him performing with Beauty School Dropout below.