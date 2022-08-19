Watch Mark Hoppus Surprise Fans With First Club Show Appearance Since 2020

By Katrina Nattress

August 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Fans in attendance for Beauty School Dropout's record release party were in for a treat. The band's new album We Made Plans & God Laughed includes a song called "Almost Famous" that features Mark Hoppus, and the blink-182 bandleader joined them onstage at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles to perform it.

Though not technically his first performance since his cancer diagnosis (Mark also played Travis Barker's Halloween special last year), this was his first club appearance since 2020.

Mark also has a part in Beauty School Dropout's "Assassin" video, along with Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz.

Watch footage of him performing with Beauty School Dropout below.

blink-182 fans have been on the edge of their seats anticipating an announcement that the band has reunited with Tom DeLonge. Though that announcement hasn't come, Mark made some pretty encouraging comments during a recent interview where he opened up about reconciling with his former bandmate while he was battling cancer.

“It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years,” Mark recalled about the informal reunion, which took place before he started chemo treatment. “It’s actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

"Everybody's in a really great place right now," he added.

“I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is,” he said. “I’m hopeful for the future. I’m just d**n glad to be here.”

Beauty School Dropoutblink-182
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.