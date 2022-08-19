Watch Mark Hoppus Surprise Fans With First Club Show Appearance Since 2020
By Katrina Nattress
August 19, 2022
Fans in attendance for Beauty School Dropout's record release party were in for a treat. The band's new album We Made Plans & God Laughed includes a song called "Almost Famous" that features Mark Hoppus, and the blink-182 bandleader joined them onstage at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles to perform it.
Though not technically his first performance since his cancer diagnosis (Mark also played Travis Barker's Halloween special last year), this was his first club appearance since 2020.
Mark also has a part in Beauty School Dropout's "Assassin" video, along with Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz.
Watch footage of him performing with Beauty School Dropout below.
Last night Mark joined @bsd_wav on stage to perform ALMOST FAMOUS, their brand new song he’s featured on.— blink-182 Italia (@blink182italia) August 18, 2022
This was Mark’s first live show since January 2020! 🤘
ALMOST FAMOUS is part of “We Made Plans & God Laughed”, BSD’s debut album that came out today.
🎥: @famous_burro pic.twitter.com/U3FaFwWULi
blink-182 fans have been on the edge of their seats anticipating an announcement that the band has reunited with Tom DeLonge. Though that announcement hasn't come, Mark made some pretty encouraging comments during a recent interview where he opened up about reconciling with his former bandmate while he was battling cancer.
“It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years,” Mark recalled about the informal reunion, which took place before he started chemo treatment. “It’s actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”
"Everybody's in a really great place right now," he added.
“I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is,” he said. “I’m hopeful for the future. I’m just d**n glad to be here.”