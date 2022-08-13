Jennifer Lopez Shows Love To Britney Spears Amid Kevin Federline Drama

Jennifer Lopez has some words of encouragement for Britney Spears who is currently in the middle of a feud with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the "Gimme More" pop star opened up about the "Declaration of INDEPENDENCE for equality and to be equal." "In a world where you have the right to use your feet 🦶... heart ❤️ ... 👄 ... eyes 👀 ... and body... to express yourself however you may 😁 !!! ... Not even touching, covering, and holding me against my will for 4 months !!!" she said, likely referencing comments Federline has made about her in recent days about her parenting.

Spears continued, "As Jennifer Lopez once said, 'You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice" ☺️ !!! I'm here to share that freedom is a state of mind !! GOD BLESS U ALL ❤️❤️❤️"

JLo posted a screenshot of Spears' caption on her Instagram story alongside a photo of the two of them from way back when with a sticker that says "Stay Strong." The "Let's Get Loud" singer also posted it on Twitter with the caption, "❤️❤️❤️ @BritneySpears #StayStrong 💪"