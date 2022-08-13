Jennifer Lopez Shows Love To Britney Spears Amid Kevin Federline Drama
By Dani Medina
August 13, 2022
Jennifer Lopez has some words of encouragement for Britney Spears who is currently in the middle of a feud with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
In a now-deleted Instagram post, the "Gimme More" pop star opened up about the "Declaration of INDEPENDENCE for equality and to be equal." "In a world where you have the right to use your feet 🦶... heart ❤️ ... 👄 ... eyes 👀 ... and body... to express yourself however you may 😁 !!! ... Not even touching, covering, and holding me against my will for 4 months !!!" she said, likely referencing comments Federline has made about her in recent days about her parenting.
Spears continued, "As Jennifer Lopez once said, 'You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice" ☺️ !!! I'm here to share that freedom is a state of mind !! GOD BLESS U ALL ❤️❤️❤️"
JLo posted a screenshot of Spears' caption on her Instagram story alongside a photo of the two of them from way back when with a sticker that says "Stay Strong." The "Let's Get Loud" singer also posted it on Twitter with the caption, "❤️❤️❤️ @BritneySpears #StayStrong 💪"
❤️❤️❤️ @BritneySpears #StayStrong 💪 pic.twitter.com/f3He7pd7Eb— jlo (@JLo) August 13, 2022
Britney's post and Jennifer's words come amid a back and forth battle between Spears and her ex-husband.
K-Fed opened up in an interview last week where he said the sons he shares with Spears — Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15 — "have decided they are not seeing her right now." The "Circus" singer responded to his comments on Instagram, saying her relationship with her children should be a private matter. Britney then posted a heartfelt message on Instagram days later saying she has "love in my home and I have blessings from the people I allow in and out of my home!!!" On Thursday, Federline posted three videos on Instagram that show Spears allegedly arguing with her sons with the caption, "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they've been through."
Britney's attorney, Matthew Rosengart, hit back at K-Fed for "violating the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children." He also raised legal issues with posting videos online, including cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying."
The most recent update in this saga came Friday when a source told Page Six, "Kevin did the interview because he and the boys are upset. They worry that everyone is completely ignoring the fact that Britney is (battling mental issues), which is not a secret." A rep for Britney said these claims are "pathetic and inexcusable."