Nicki Minaj Reveals She Talked With Britney Spears, Slams Kevin Federline
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 17, 2022
Nicki Minaj revealed that she recently had a conversation with Britney Spears. During a live audio session on Amp on Tuesday, August 16th, the rapper said, "I just spoke to her a couple days ago. She was so so so sweet and I love her so much."
As Britney continues to face backlash from family and former partners, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper took a moment to defend the pop icon against her ex Kevin Federline. “Do understand what kind of a clown you have to be a whole grown f---ing man and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin. To do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down. Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved," she said passionately. "Using the person's fame as this constant "gotcha" moment and you think you're not going to have f---ing karma from it? How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense? Leave her the f---k alone."
Nicki Minaj defends Britney Spears from ex-husband Kevin Federline.— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 17, 2022
Earlier this month, he opened up in an interview where he said the sons he shares with Spears — Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15 — "have decided they are not seeing her right now." The singer responded to his comments on Instagram, saying her relationship with her children should be a private matter. Britney then posted a heartfelt message on Instagram days later saying she has "love in my home and I have blessings from the people I allow in and out of my home!!!" Days later, Federline posted three videos on Instagram that show Spears allegedly arguing with her sons with the caption, "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they've been through."
Britney's attorney, Matthew Rosengart, hit back at Federline for "violating the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children." He also raised legal issues with posting videos online, including cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying."