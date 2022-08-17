Nicki Minaj Reveals She Talked With Britney Spears, Slams Kevin Federline

Nicki Minaj revealed that she recently had a conversation with Britney Spears. During a live audio session on Amp on Tuesday, August 16th, the rapper said, "I just spoke to her a couple days ago. She was so so so sweet and I love her so much."

As Britney continues to face backlash from family and former partners, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper took a moment to defend the pop icon against her ex Kevin Federline. “Do understand what kind of a clown you have to be a whole grown f---ing man and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin. To do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down. Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved," she said passionately. "Using the person's fame as this constant "gotcha" moment and you think you're not going to have f---ing karma from it? How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense? Leave her the f---k alone."