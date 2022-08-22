Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet New Photos With Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is basking in a "love like no other" in adorable new photos with her and Nick Jonas's daughter.

The Quantico start took to her Instagram on Sunday (August 21) to show off her relationship with her firstborn, giving fans a peek into sweet moments spent with her 7-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The first photo in the set is a selfie taken by Chopra where she cuddles her daughter close to her chest. As usual, Chopra makes sure to keep Malti's face out of frame, but the pic did reveal her little one wearing a cute tan bow as they lounged around.

The second photo is a closeup pic of a grinning Chopra with her daughter's feet pressed to her face. A tiny beaded anklet with golden heart charms adorns Malti's left ankle.

"Love like no other ❤️," she captioned the set of photos.