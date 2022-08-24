Offset Reportedly Sues Quality Control Over Rights To Solo Music

The latest update from the Migos camp prompts more questions about the group's status. Quavo, Takeoff and Offset have yet to fully address what's going on with the trio after they appeared to drift apart over the past few months. Once they unfollowed each other on social media, Quavo and Takeoff proceeded to drop music and perform as Migos without Offset. Unc & Phew recently delivered "Hotel Lobby" and the Gucci Mane-assisted "Us vs. Them."



Meanwhile, 'Set has been preparing for the release of his second solo album. In addition to the Baby Keem-produced "54321," he's also ready to drop his new collaboration with Moneybagg Yo. The impending legal battle won't focus on his ongoing Migos deal at QC. According to TMZ, Offset's goal is to have the court official rule that QC can't take ownership of anything he made after January 15, 2021 and beyond. Not long after the news broke about the lawsuit, Quality Control's Pierre "P" Thomas took to Twitter to offer his thoughts. It didn't take long for Offset to respond.



“The last lawsuit was filed publicly and dismissed quietly,” he wrote. “Let’s see how this one go. Been to real for all this lame shit. Everyone know the real problem.”



“N****s act like im the problem I paid millions to get my rights back," Offset replied. "N***a you black balled me I ain’t said S**t one time homie I ain’t spoke to you in 2 years now I drop and you want ya name on my credit?”



Despite the public tension, there's no confirmation Migos have plans to split.

