Will Britney Spears Attend The 2022 MTV VMAs?

It's MTV VMAs weekend and stars are deciding whether they want to strut their stuff on the red carpet. Among those celebrities is Britney Spears.

Unfortunately, the pop icon won't be attending this year's festivities in New Jersey — she was invited, but turned it down "because of a scheduling conflict that keeps her in Los Angeles," according to TMZ.

With the release of "Hold Me Closer" with Elton John, Britney has re-entered the music scene. And it was no small feat. The recent "Tiny Dancer" remake reached No. 1 on streaming charts in more than 40 countries. The fun doesn't stop there! The duo is reportedly working on a music video, a source tells TMZ, but the details surrounding it are still unclear.

This is Britney's only song in the works — for now. A source told the news outlet the "Gimme More" singer won't be giving more at all, including joining Elton on tour.

The 2022 MTV VMAs are scheduled for Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET.