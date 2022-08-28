Lizzo Is Ready '2 Be Loved' In Colorful 2022 MTV VMAs Performance

Lizzo proved she can own the stage solo in an exciting performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (August 28).

In one of the opening performances of the night, Lizzo, normally backed up by several incredible dancers, arrived on stage alone to get the crowd hyped for the rest of the night. Decked out in head-to-toe neon pink and standing in front of a giant screen displaying black and white designs, she broke into "About Damn Time" before moving into her latest single "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)."

As she belted out being "way too fine to be here alone," she danced around the stage as the once black-and-white screens burst into color. The crowd seemed to love the joyful performance, grooving along as Lizzo sings that she's ready to be loved, before she ends the song standing in front of a giant pink heart.