New Details On CM Punk's Status, Backstage Incident After 'All Out': Report
By Jason Hall
September 6, 2022
New details have reportedly emerged regarding All Elite Wrestling World Champion CM Punk's status following a backstage incident after the All Out pay-per-view on Sunday (September 4).
Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp said "several" members of the AEW roster "have told us they don't know how Punk couldn't be let go" by the company following a physical incident involving himself, his original wrestling trainer Ace Steel -- who currently works as an AEW backstage producer -- and AEW World Trios Champions The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson)), the latter of whom are all in-ring competitors and executive vice presidents responsible for the company's launch.
Several AEW talent have told us they don't know how Punk couldn't be let go after how things went. https://t.co/GxtW77fWbs— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 6, 2022
Punk went on a tirade during his post-All Out media scrum in which he addressed his fallout with former friend Scott 'Colt Cabana' Colton and denied his presence on the AEW roster led to Colton -- who had made appearances for the company during its initial launch and officially signed in 2020, more than a year prior to Punk in 2021 -- getting what was perceived to be a demotion to Ring of Honor, which was purchased by AEW CEO, President, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan in March.
(WARNING: the video below contains coarse language).
Punk accused "irresponsible people who call themselves EVPs" of "spreading lies" and leaking information that he had falsely gotten Colton "fired," while also referring to former AEW Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page, a longtime friend of the Elite and Colton, as "an empty headed f*****g dumb f***" for going "out on national television and f*****g go into business for himself" during a promo opposite Punk ahead of their title match at Double or Nothing in May.
Fightful said "it was confirmed" that Steel bit Omega and Punk threw punches, as well as a chair in the direction of the Young Bucks, which hit Nick Jackson in the eye during the backstage altercation on Sunday.
Fightful also claimed it received varying recounts of the situation from AEW talent with "several" saying they don't know how Punk couldn't be let go for the incident, while others reportedly believe that Omega and the Young Bucks aggressively approached him as part of what could have been presumed as a 3-on-1 attack.
The incident is reported to have lasted "about six minutes" before officials intervened in an effort to diffuse the situation.
The Hoffman Estates Police Department also confirmed it never received a report of the incident backstage at All Out, which took place at the NOW Arena.
Additionally, Sapp clarified that Fightful had heard reports of Punk possibly experiencing a torn pectoral during the backstage incident but couldn't confirm the injury.
Punk defeated Jon Moxley during All Out's main event before a returning Maxwell Jacob Friedman revealed himself to be the disguised 'Joker' entrant in a ladder match won earlier in the night to earn a title shot, teasing another feud with Punk as the show went off-air.