50 Cent Brags About His Son's Latest School Achievement In Proud Dad Moment

Elsewhere on the rapper-film mogul's timeline, 50 also celebrated the end of his long-standing deal with Starz. The Power creator had spent the past few months going off on the network for numerous issues like leaking an episode of Power Book IV: Force for example. After he pulled the plug on two other series for the network, Jackson ultimately decided not to renew his deal with Starz.



“09-17-22 official day of really owning my content and deciding where and how I do it moving forward,” 50 Cent wrote in an Instagram post parting ways with the network.



While he decides where to house his current and upcoming TV series, 50 is currently focused on filming his upcoming movie Skill House. The horror flick will tell the story of a group of social media influencers who have to make it out of their creator hub alive in order to keep their viral fame. Last month, 50 Cent posted a photo of Sire on the set of the film and implied his son had joined the cast. See Sire put in work for his first film role below.