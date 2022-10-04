Fivio Foreign brought Brooklyn drill to the 17th annual BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 4th. The rapper started off his performance with a bang by rapping on his song with Alicia Keys and Kanye West, "City of Gods." Fivio then brought out Lil Tjay, much to the crowd's excitement after the rapper survived a shooting this summer.

Lil Tjay slowed things down by stepping up to a mic stand and rapping one of his latest songs "Beat The Odds" off his album of the same name. The two rappers then came together for their final song "Big Drip" as the crowd sang and danced along.