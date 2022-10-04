Fivio Foreign & Lil Tjay Represent New York With Medley Of Biggest Hits
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 5, 2022
Fivio Foreign brought Brooklyn drill to the 17th annual BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 4th. The rapper started off his performance with a bang by rapping on his song with Alicia Keys and Kanye West, "City of Gods." Fivio then brought out Lil Tjay, much to the crowd's excitement after the rapper survived a shooting this summer.
Lil Tjay slowed things down by stepping up to a mic stand and rapping one of his latest songs "Beat The Odds" off his album of the same name. The two rappers then came together for their final song "Big Drip" as the crowd sang and danced along.
This year's awards ceremony was filmed back on September 30th at Cobb Energy Performing arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia. To celebrate excellence in rap, rapper and two-time BET Hip Hop Awards nominee Fat Joe took on the role of host for the night. Drake lead the nominations at the 2022 awards ceremony with a whopping 14 while Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar trailed close behind with 10 and nine nominations respectively. Doja Cat, Latto, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and Tems were also nominated for three awards each.
BET also presented Trina with this year's prestigious I Am Hip Hop Award which included a traditional tribute performance. "Trina is a multi-talented hip hop artist who has set cultural trends and continues to be passionate about giving back to her community," said Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. In addition to Fivio Foreign and Lil Tjay, BET also tapped Bleu and French Montana, Joey Bada$$, Armani White who brought out N.O.R.E. for his performance of "BILLIE EILISH," and Pusha T for the night's performances along with additional artists like EST Gee, and GloRilla.