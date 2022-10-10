Cardi B Teases Her Version Of Ice Spice's Viral Song But There's A Catch

"I’m not putting that song out by the way …You know I don’t tease," Cardi tweeted. When a fan asked why, she simply replied, "I like it don’t love it ….just having fun."



Cardi B met Ice Spice last month during her Fashion Night Out event in New York City after "Munch (Feelin' U)" spent weeks garnering viral attention from fans and other artists like Drake. Both ladies took photos together but talks about a collaboration didn't surface until Cardi posted the new verse last night.



Even though it won't be officially released, Bardi's version of "Munch" is her fourth guest appearance of 2022. While wrapping up her second album, Cardi B has kept her fans at bay by hopping on several records this year. She began with the extended version of Summer Walker and SZA's "No Love." Afterward, she hopped on Kay Flock's "Shake It" and, most recently, GloRilla's "Tomorrow 2."



Listen to Cardi's version of Ice Sice's hit below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

