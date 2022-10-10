Lil Baby Debuts New Single 'Heyy' Ahead Of His Upcoming Studio Album

"I put Maybach seats in the Sprinter, Make sure evеrybody sit comfortable," Baby raps. "You gotta really pay attention, I’m not mumblin’/Shе tryna have a good time, she wanna come with us/They know we can't be fucked with, they ain't one of us."



Lil Baby has been teasing his third studio album since the top of the year. After dropping two collaborative singles with Nicki Minaj, Baby came through with "In a Minute" and "Right On." He continued to deliver fresh music like "U-Digg" with 42 Dugg and Veeze plus other tracks like "Frozen." Later on, he hopped on bangers with NAV ("Never Sleep") and DJ Khaled ("Staying Alive"). He even dropped a documentary and teamed up with Budweiser for a song off the first-ever soundtrack for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



After spending the majority of the summer touring major cities with Chris Brown, Baby finally revealed more details about his new album It's Only Me. The 27-year-old confirmed that the album will have 23 songs and seven features with no plans for a deluxe. He hasn't shared the final tracklist yet. However, with just a few days left before the album drops, he'll most likely reveal it soon.



Watch the official music video for "Heyy" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE