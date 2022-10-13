These Are Arizona's Most Popular Sports Teams

Arizona is home to many beloved sports franchises. Some are loved by the entire state, while others are pretty split. Sports fans spent the year searching the web for their favorite and least favorite teams. BetArizona turned these statistics into data that encompasses which teams were searched for the most. The website states:

"To determine the most popular teams in Arizona, we analyzed the number of Google searches each recorded over the last 12 months. We then calculated the average monthly volume and ranked the top teams. Read on to see where your team places!"

According to the ranked list, the most popular sports franchise in all of Arizona is the Phoenix Suns, followed by the Arizona Cardinals, and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"With over 854,000 Google searches a month, more than the next two ranked teams combined, the NBA’s Phoenix Suns are Arizona’s most popular sports team. Given the team’s recent success, the Suns have also been a hit with Arizona sportsbooks since they launched in Sept. 2021.

The Suns’ popularity is echoed across almost all major Arizona cities, including Phoenix (1st - 370,000), Mesa (1st - 76,600), and Glendale (1st - 51,700)."

Further down the list were the Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona Coyotes.