Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Attend North's Basketball Game

Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West both attended their daughter North West's basketball game on Friday, October 14th, amidst Ye's ongoing social media rants. However, the two arrived separately. According to TMZ, Kim arrived with North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, while Kanye showed up by himself.

Kim and Kanye have reportedly not been on speaking terms since his recent "White Lives Matter" shirt controversy, his interview with Tucker Carlson, and his anti-Semitic rants that have got his accounts restricted on both Instagram and Twitter.

A source told Page Six that Kim is so fed up with his behavior that she won't talk to him about their kids' schedules without a third party. "They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids’ schedules are now coordinated through assistants,” the source said.

This is the second time Kim and Kanye have appeared at one of North's games. Prior to this outing, the two were also seen at another one of her basketball games last week, according to Page Six. West was photographed hugging Nick Cannon before he went into the game.

TMZ previously reported that Kanye showed up at North's basketball game over the weekend wearing his controversial "White Lives Matter" shirt. Kim reportedly did not interact with or even look in Kanye's direction during the game. She also had her vehicle moved so she didn't have to walk out with him. The rapper left before the game ended while Kim stayed with their four kids for the entirety of the game.