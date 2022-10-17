Rihanna Reportedly Recorded 2 Songs For 'Black Panther' Sequel
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 17, 2022
Rihanna has recorded two new songs for Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, according to a report from Hits Daily Double. While there is no official word on whether the beloved pop star has actually recorded new music for the film's soundtrack, the report says her name has been linked to the movie for a while.
In late 2020, fans speculated that Rihanna would be cast in the sequel to the 2018 hit starring the late Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and more. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters in the US on November 11th.
If the rumors are true, the two new Rihanna tracks would be her first new music since her feature on PARTYNEXTDOOR's "BELIEVE IT" in 2020. Her last studio album, Anti, was released in early 2016.
Many fans are also convinced new music from Rih is on the way after it was announced she would be headling the Super Bowl halftime show in February. On Sunday, September 25, rumors about her involvement with the Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII began to swirl after TMZ reported the NFL and Roc Nation were in discussions to book the artist and CEO as the main act for the halftime show. Not long after the report circulated around the Internet, Rihanna herself took to Instagram to verify the hype. All she posted was an image of her holding up a football -- no caption needed.