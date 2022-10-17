Rihanna Reportedly Recorded 2 Songs For 'Black Panther' Sequel

Rihanna has recorded two new songs for Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, according to a report from Hits Daily Double. While there is no official word on whether the beloved pop star has actually recorded new music for the film's soundtrack, the report says her name has been linked to the movie for a while.

In late 2020, fans speculated that Rihanna would be cast in the sequel to the 2018 hit starring the late Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and more. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters in the US on November 11th.