Zoë Kravitz Helped Taylor Swift Write This 'Midnights' Song

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans were surprised to see Zoë Kravitz's name on the songwriting credits for Midnights. Just days away from the album's release on Friday, October 21st, the full track listing including the list of writers on each song has been uploaded to Wikipedia.

Kravitz, who has made music with Jimmy Giannopoulos under the name LOLAWOLF, has a songwriting credit on the opening track of the album, "Lavender Haze." When Swift first announced the title of the track during her exciting TikTok series "Midnights Mayhem With Me," the beloved singer-songwriter shared the inspiration behind the track.

In an Instagram video on October 8th, Swift explained where she first heard the term "lavender haze" (on Mad Men) and how it relates to her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.

"It turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the ’50s, where they would just describe being in love," Swift began, adding that it meant you were in "that all-encompassing love glow" that was "really beautiful." "I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the 'Lavender Haze,' you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud." Taylor went on to say her relationship "had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff" that they were forced to "ignore." "And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it," she concluded.

In other news, lyrics from the album have popped up on billboards in New York City and London. The line "I should not be left to own devices..." displayed on a massive screen in Times Square while another lyric, "I polish up real nice," appeared in on a billboard in London, according to NME.

Taylor Swift
