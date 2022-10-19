Demi Lovato Brings Out Goo Goo Dolls For Performance Of 'Iris'

Demi Lovato brought out another special guest during her recent HOLY FVCK tour stop in New York City. On Tuesday, October 18th, the singer treated fans at the Beacon Theatre to a surprise appearance from the Goo Goo Dolls.

Throughout the tour, Lovato has regularly combined their hit song "Iris" with one of her newest tracks, "4 EVER 4 ME." For this special performance, the lead singer of the Goo Goo Dolls, John Rzeznik, joined Demi onstage with his guitar to sing the song.

"Thank you to the incredible @ddlovato for inviting me to perform "Iris" live with her tonight at the @beacontheatre," he wrote on Instagram.