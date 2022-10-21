Prince Harry Never Heard The Word 'Therapy' Growing Up In The Royal Family

Prince Harry has opened up about how helpful therapy has been in his life since leaving the Royal Family. The Duke of Sussex got candid during a talk at the inaugural Masters of Scale Summit earlier this week.



"The moment I started doing therapy, it opened my eyes," Prince Harry said per Page Six. "I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live. And therapy burst that bubble.”

He went on to say, "Then when I found my way to coaching, the next bubble burst, and all of a sudden I realized that now I have perspective and a great understanding of my value. I regained confidence that I never thought I had.”

Prince Harry also mentioned that he never heard anything about therapy or coaching while growing up in the royal family and then serving in the military, according to Doron Weber, VP of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. "Prince Harry says growing up in the royal family & and then spending 10 years in the military, he never heard the words ‘therapy’ or ‘coaching,’” Weber tweeted from the event. "Then the blinkers came off and his life changed.”

Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to open up more in their forthcoming Netflix docuseries. However, since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the royals have reportedly bumped heads with the creators of the show.

The docuseries has been in production for over a year and the royal couple is believed to have talked about many members of the royal family including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. “A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue," a 'senior Netflix source' reported. "Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project."