Two Star Athletes Leave Kanye West's Donda Sports Over Offensive Comments

“Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports," Aaron and Erica Donald said in a statement. "The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children. We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family."



A minute after the Donald's posted their message, Jaylen Brown followed suit. The Boston Celtics forward denounced Ye's statements earlier this week but decided to remain at the agency. It didn't take him long to reverse course.



“In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lacked clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions. For that, I apologize,” Brown said in a statement. “In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values. And for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports.”