Two Star Athletes Leave Kanye West's Donda Sports Over Offensive Comments
By Tony M. Centeno
October 26, 2022
Ye continues to suffer the repercussions of his problematic comments after Donda Sports lost two of its star clients on the same night.
On Tuesday night, October 25, NBA star Jaylen Brown and NFL player Aaron Donald both announced their intentions to leave Ye's sports agency. Donald was the first to post his resignation letter. The defensive end for the Los Angeles Rams attributed his departure to Ye's "displays of hate and antisemitism." His wife Erica, who served an executive role in the company, will also vacate her position. They both joined the newly-formed agency earlier this year.
October 25, 2022
“Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports," Aaron and Erica Donald said in a statement. "The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children. We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family."
A minute after the Donald's posted their message, Jaylen Brown followed suit. The Boston Celtics forward denounced Ye's statements earlier this week but decided to remain at the agency. It didn't take him long to reverse course.
“In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lacked clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions. For that, I apologize,” Brown said in a statement. “In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values. And for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports.”
October 25, 2022
Shortly after losing the agency's top clients, Antonio Brown, who co-founded the agency with Ye in January, issued his own statement. Brown said he plans to remain at Donda Sports as he continues to support Ye.
“As the President of Donda Sports, I remain," Brown said. "I remain true to the mission of Donda and our amazing staff and community. I remain dedicated to helping clarify statements taken out of proportion by the media. I remain committed to bringing new ideas, experiences, and designs to our world. I remain in support of the humanity that is Ye.”
#DONDA pic.twitter.com/IkvsAlEKWU— AB (@AB84) October 26, 2022
Donda Sports' decline comes after multiple brands cut ties with Ye following his anti-Semitic comments and his rants about George Floyd's death. While he appears to be happy that his corporate relationships have ended, Ye's net worth plummeted so much that he lost his billionaire status.