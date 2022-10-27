Lizzo Gives Hearty Shout-Out To Favorite Texas Food Spots: 'B**** I'M BACK'

Ahead of Lizzo's Houston concert on Wednesday (October 26), she made sure to shout-out her favorite Texas eateries! Just in case you weren't convinced about her excitement, she punctuated her tweet with an enthusiastic "B**** I'M BACK."

Here's a look at the restaurants the "Truth Hurts" singer showed love to just hours before she took the stage at the Toyota Center:

Shipley Do-Nuts

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Chacho's Tex-Mex

Whataburger

Taco Cabana

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe

Mai's Vietnamese Restaurant

Chapultepec Lupita

Timmy Chan's

Kolache Factory

Pappasito's Cantina

Whataburger was so excited about their shout-out, they responded to her tweet saying, "It's about damn time 🧡."