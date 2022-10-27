Lizzo Gives Hearty Shout-Out To Favorite Texas Food Spots: 'B**** I'M BACK'

By Dani Medina

October 27, 2022

Ahead of Lizzo's Houston concert on Wednesday (October 26), she made sure to shout-out her favorite Texas eateries! Just in case you weren't convinced about her excitement, she punctuated her tweet with an enthusiastic "B**** I'M BACK."

Here's a look at the restaurants the "Truth Hurts" singer showed love to just hours before she took the stage at the Toyota Center:

  • Shipley Do-Nuts
  • Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
  • Chacho's Tex-Mex
  • Whataburger
  • Taco Cabana
  • Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
  • Razzoo's Cajun Cafe
  • Mai's Vietnamese Restaurant
  • Chapultepec Lupita
  • Timmy Chan's
  • Kolache Factory
  • Pappasito's Cantina

Whataburger was so excited about their shout-out, they responded to her tweet saying, "It's about damn time 🧡."

Lizzo, who moved to Houston from Detroit when she was 10 years old, isn't alone when it comes to recommending the best H-Town spots. Megan Thee Stallion previously opened up on Dua Lipa's At Your Service podcast, where she also shared some of her favorite local eateries, including Pappadeaux and Timmy Chan's.

Lizzo has one more Texas date remaining on "The Special Tour" — October 28 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

