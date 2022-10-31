Quavo Revisits Elevator Incident With Saweetie In 'Messy' Halloween Dream
By Tony M. Centeno
October 31, 2022
Quavo and Takeoff already got a little "messy" by mentioning Saweetie in their new song from their recent album. Now they're stirring the pot by revisiting a dramatic scene from Quavo's relationship with the "Icy" rapper.
On Monday, October 31, the Georgia rappers released the official video for their track "Messy" off Only Built For Infinity Links. The video begins with Unc & Phew waking up from a really weird dream. In the dream, both artists wonder through a haunted house full of creepy tricks but not enough treats. While Takeoff prevents all the broken women from getting into the house, Quavo is upstairs reminiscing about old times.
Midway through the visuals, we see Quavo in a bedroom reviewing what looks to be a Migos contract with Motown. A woman lays in the bed next to him as he raps the lyrics that allude to his former relationship with Saweetie and the allegations that she slept with one of his friends (who the Internet believe is either Lil Baby or Offset). In the next scene, we see Quavo through the surveillance footage of an elevator. Once he stands up, he reveals that he was sitting on an orange suitcase that says "Call of Duty" on it.
Quavo and Saweetie got into a fight while they were getting into an elevator at the "Best Friend" rapper's apartment complex back in 2020. In camera footage from the elevator, you can see Saweetie swing at Quavo before they tussle over an orange box that had his video game console in it and fall to the floor. Eventually, Quavo gains control over the box while Saweetie remains on the floor. The incident wasn't made public until after they broke up last year.
Watch the "Messy" visuals for Quavo and Takeoff's new song below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE