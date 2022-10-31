Midway through the visuals, we see Quavo in a bedroom reviewing what looks to be a Migos contract with Motown. A woman lays in the bed next to him as he raps the lyrics that allude to his former relationship with Saweetie and the allegations that she slept with one of his friends (who the Internet believe is either Lil Baby or Offset). In the next scene, we see Quavo through the surveillance footage of an elevator. Once he stands up, he reveals that he was sitting on an orange suitcase that says "Call of Duty" on it.



Quavo and Saweetie got into a fight while they were getting into an elevator at the "Best Friend" rapper's apartment complex back in 2020. In camera footage from the elevator, you can see Saweetie swing at Quavo before they tussle over an orange box that had his video game console in it and fall to the floor. Eventually, Quavo gains control over the box while Saweetie remains on the floor. The incident wasn't made public until after they broke up last year.



Watch the "Messy" visuals for Quavo and Takeoff's new song below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE