Cardi B Narrowly Avoids NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction At Family Thanksgiving
By Dani Medina
November 25, 2022
Phew, that was a close one!
Cardi B narrowly avoided a wardrobe mishap at her family's Thanksgiving celebration. Notice my dress is super see-through before family start arriving ….GOD IS GOOD," the "Up" rapper wrote on Twitter. Instead of scouring her closet for a whole new 'fit, though, Cardi channeled her inner fashionista and made it work. She added a black bra underneath the Chanel dress to complete the gorgeous look.
The 30-year-old rapper shared videos and photos from Thanksgiving on her Instagram Story, including some shots of her posing with family members, footage of the little ones playing around, and, of course, Cardi's signature dance move with her tongue out. Offset and their two kids Kulture, 4, and Wave, 1, were all seen enjoying the festivities.
Notice my dress is super see-through before family start arriving ….GOD IS GOOD !— Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 24, 2022
In the Thanksgiving spirit, Cardi B Also shared a never-before-seen photo of her family on Thursday (November 24). "Grateful for my family ❤️Thank you lord for changing my life around," she wrote alongside the Halloween photos of her and Offset, dressed as the Joker, and Kulture and Wave dressed up as Harley Quinn and the Riddler, respectively. Cardi B dressed as Batman.
Want to see how more celebrities spent their Thanksgiving? The Kardashians channeled their inner Royal Family with a wall of commissioned portraits of (almost) everyone in the family. The Baldwins also shared an "epic fail family photo" with their seven kids. Demi Lovato spent the holiday for the first time with her boyfriend Jutes.