Cardi B Narrowly Avoids NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction At Family Thanksgiving

Phew, that was a close one!

Cardi B narrowly avoided a wardrobe mishap at her family's Thanksgiving celebration. Notice my dress is super see-through before family start arriving ….GOD IS GOOD," the "Up" rapper wrote on Twitter. Instead of scouring her closet for a whole new 'fit, though, Cardi channeled her inner fashionista and made it work. She added a black bra underneath the Chanel dress to complete the gorgeous look.

The 30-year-old rapper shared videos and photos from Thanksgiving on her Instagram Story, including some shots of her posing with family members, footage of the little ones playing around, and, of course, Cardi's signature dance move with her tongue out. Offset and their two kids Kulture, 4, and Wave, 1, were all seen enjoying the festivities.